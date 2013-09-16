Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 3-year-old boy pulled from a swimming pool outside of El Cajon was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and remained hospitalized Monday, sheriff"s officials said.
The boy's parents found him floating in the pool in the 2000 block of Hidden Mesa Road near Hidden Springs Drive and called for help shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's Lt. Clayton Lisk.
The boy was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital and later, to Rady Children's Hospital, the lieutenant said.
The boy and his family were visiting from Arizona and attending a party at the residence when he wandered into the pool, U-T San Diego reported.
