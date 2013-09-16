SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 recently injured veterans from across the country are in San Diego for the 6th National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic this week.

The week-long clinic is a rehabilitation sports and recreation event sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Veterans Canteen Service, Fisher House, Jim & Jane Slattery and The Slattery Family Foundation, and other community sponsors.

There are 340,000 disabled veteran's in San Diego alone. We have veteran's from all 50 states here. We could hold this sports clinic every day of the year, the demand is so high.

Events include adaptive kayaking, sailing, archery, rowing, cycling and surfing. Venue locations include the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina, La Jolla Shores, the Mission Bay Yacht Club, Fiddler's Cove and Tidelands Park in Coronado, and the United States Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.

Participants' injuries include orthopedic amputations, traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries, psychological trauma, certain neurological conditions, visual impairments, spinal cord injuries, as well as other eligible injuries.

For the sixth year the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has been held in San Diego. For more information about the Summer Sports Clinic, visit summersportsclinic.va.gov.