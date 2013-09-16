Suspect arrested in Encanto shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly opened fire on a romantic rival in an Encanto-area neighborhood Monday, sending him fleeing but causing no injuries or property damage, was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop.

Noah Kyujin Ehlinger, 32, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun and other weapon-related charge, San Diego police Officer Ed Zwibel said. Ehlinger was denied bail pending arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

The victim, whose name was not made public, called for help about 8 a.m., saying he had been shot at by a pistol-wielding man in a pickup truck while walking along 61st Street near Benson Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The shooter then pulled over, got out of the truck and fired more shots as an emergency dispatcher listened in, he said.

About five minutes later, police saw the man in a black Toyota 4Runner and stopped it at Euclid and Imperial Avenues in Valencia Park, where Ehlinger was arrested.