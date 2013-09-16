4 siblings hope their wish to find a forever home comes true

Being a teenager is tough enough, so imagine being a teenager in foster care. The two teens you're about to meet don't even want their friends to know they were recently placed in the foster system.

The teenagers are doing all they can to comfort their two younger sisters, and keep life as normal as possible, while they all wait for a forever family.

Five-year-old Arianna is a bit shyer than her nine –year-old sister Arely. But together, they're quite a team with Arely eager to play reporter. And Arianna answering her questions, in Spanish.

These sisters are bilingual, though Arianna is more comfortable speaking Spanish.

Arely and Arianna were recently placed in foster care. And the good news is that these two girls were placed in a home along with their 14-year-old brother Jose and 16-year-old sister Annette. The teenagers adore their little sisters, but were understandably reluctant to show their faces on camera out of fear that their friends in high school would recognize them - embarrassed by having been placed in foster care and trying to keep life as normal as possible, as they hope there's a forever family out there, willing to take in all four of them.

The best situation for them, they say, is: "if they adopted all four of us, because it's pretty hard to find a family who adopts a big group of siblings and it takes a long time and it's a long process."

These girls have Annette and Jose, wrapped around their fingers and both teenagers agree that their little sisters are a top priority:

"I don't want them to be in foster care all the time, because I can tell they're going to get used to it, and I don't want them to suffer."

It's no secret what all of these siblings want right now is to stay together. As for long term goals, Jose has his sights set on becoming an advocate for kids, just like them.

These children have not had many opportunities in life, and after our playdate at Boomers San Diego, they told their social worker it was one of the best days of their lives. They are not asking for much and the smallest of treats make them happy. All they need now are loving parents to complete their tight knit family.

If you're interested in adopting, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U during regular business hours.

We'd also like to thank Boomers San Diego for inviting the Adopt 8 kids to spend a fun day at the park.