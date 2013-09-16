Woman accused in husband's murder out on bail

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - A Carlsbad woman accused of killing her husband in August is out on bail Monday night.

Julie Harper pleaded not guilty in the death of 39-year-old Jason Harper, a math teacher and volleyball coach at Carlsbad High School.

Authorities say Julie Harper shot and killed Jason, then drove their three children to her father's house in Scripps Ranch where they all spent the night.

She surrendered to police the next day.

Julie harper was being held on $2 million bail. She is due back in court later this week for a readiness hearing.