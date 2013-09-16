How to get your Fantasy Football team back on track

San Diego Chargers' Eddie Royal (11) celebrates with teammates D.J. Fluker (76), Malcom Floyd (80) and Jeromey Clary (66) after making a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two weeks into the Fantasy Football season and your team is already heading for the cellar. But that doesn't mean your hopes for a championship are beyond saving.

The good news is Malcolm Floyd is going to be ok after this vicious hit Sunday, the bad news is he's on your fantasy football team and he could be out for three weeks.

Jamey Eisenberg is a fantasy football expert with CBS Sports and if you started the year with two losses, don't worry - he's here to save your season.

"You know, I don't think you're done. It's obviously a little tough to recover from an 0-2 start, but the good thing about it is - you have time," said Eisenberg.

Eisenberg says look for those guys who are stepping up on teams with injuries, like the Chargers Eddie Royal who has five touchdowns in two games and is sure to be Philip Rivers go-to guy with Floyd out. Royal is currently owned in just 17 percent of leagues on CBSsports.com.

With Baltimore's Ray Rice injured, Bernard Pierce is a guy to go after. The Packers Eddie Lacy has a concussion - so consider James Starks and the Falcon's Ben Tate could be a good pick-up with Stephen Jackson banged up. These aren't long term solutions, but they are moves that could help you turn things around now and help you stay one step ahead of the other teams in your league.

"You know, if you're dealing with injury situations, if you're looking ahead, looking at when your bye week is coming, be proactive all the time," added Eisenberg.

Eisneberg says Philip Rivers looks good under Mike McCoy's leadership, but here in San Diego he's probably already on a team. So who should you go after now?

"These running quarterbacks, that's a different dimension, we saw in week one with Terrelle Pryor. Week 2 with Alex Smith," Eisenberg continued.

Eisenberg also says don't fall in love with your number one pick, if he's struggling and you've got 5th and 6th round guys that are playing better right now, bench your stud until he gets on track.

But most of all, always pay attention. Eisenberg says the biggest mistake he sees Fantasy Football players make is drafting a team and then considering their work done for the season.

"They don't pay attention. It's one thing to have a good draft and let it run, you have to stay on top of it on a weekly basis," Eisenberg said.