Alleged Navy Yard gunman's time in San Diego

The deadly attack at the Washington Navy Yard was carried out by one of the military's own: a defense contract employee and former Navy reservist who used a valid pass to get onto the installation and started firing inside a building, killing 12 people before he was slain in a gun battle with police.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The man identified by the FBI as the alleged gunman in Monday's Washington Navy Yard shooting spent time in San Diego.

News 8's Richard Allyn spoke with Oui Suthamtewakul, owner of a Thai restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, who rented a room to Aaron Alexis for three years. Suthamtewakul said during that time, he never saw Alexis exhibit a violent side and that the 34-year-old just needed a place to stay, sharing the home with Suthamtewakul and his wife.

Alexis was regarded as an easy-going guy by Suthamtewakul who also noted that Alexis was interested in the Thai culture, even speaking the language and visiting Thailand, saying he wanted to live there for the rest of his life.

"If I had thought there was something threatening my life, or my wife and family's life, I would have moved out of the house," Suthamtewakul said. "But I spent time with him for three years, and he never showed any signs he could.... do stupid stuff like this."

According to Suthamtewakul, Alexis traveled to San Diego a few years ago on business, working as a computer specialist. Alexis was reportedly in San Diego for a couple of weeks.

Alexis moved out of Suthamtewakul's home in July, following conflict between Alexis and Suthamtewakul's wife. Suthamtewakul told News 8 his wife did not feel comfortable with Alexis, who was typically home all day long. Suthamtewakul added that his wife was never physically harmed or threatened by Alexis.

"She said, 'I just have a feeling," Suthamtewakul told News 8. "That doesn't mean that he ever did anything to her."

Alexis previously had a couple of gun-related run-ins with the law, including a 2004 incident in which he was arrested for shooting out the tires of another man's car in Seattle. Alexis later told authorities his alleged behavior was an "anger-fueled blackout" that he could not remember.

In 2010, Alexis was arrested for shooting a gun inside his Forth Worth, Texas apartment. According to police records, the bullet went through the ceiling of his neighbor's apartment.

Alexis was ultimately not formally charged in either incident.