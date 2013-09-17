USS Cowpens deploys on 7 month tour of Western Pacific

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - The guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens and its crew of 400 departed San Diego Tuesday for a seven-month deployment to the Western Pacific.

The 567-foot Cowpens was based in Japan for 13 years until April, when it switched homeports with the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam. The "Mighty Moo" underwent an overhaul to modernize its systems while in San Diego.

"Our crew finished repairs and training in four months and now the `Mighty Moo' is back and ready for action," said Capt. Greg Gombert, the commanding officer.

Cowpens is named after the American Revolutionary War battle fought on Jan. 17, 1781, at the "Cowpens' in South Carolina. During the battle, American soldiers defeated a much superior force of British soldiers, giving the American Army the confidence to pursue the British from South Carolina to Yorktown, Va.