Dense fog advisory for coastal, valley areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Low clouds and dense fog blanketed coastal and valley areas of San Diego County early Tuesday.

The conditions were caused by a weak coastal eddy that brought about a slow deepening of the marine layer from the coast to the western valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a dense fog advisory for coastal and valley areas until 9 a.m., saying visibility would dip to a quarter-mile or less at times.

"If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the NWS urged in an advisory.