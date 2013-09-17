Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency

In this July 28, 2013 file photo, singer Britney Spears arrives to the world premiere of "The Smurfs 2" in Los Angeles. Spears announced a 16-date residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Sept 17.

NEW YORK (AP) — Britney Spears is heading to Las Vegas.

The pop star announced a residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. "Britney: Piece of Me" will debut Dec. 27. The singer announced 16 dates, but she will perform 50 shows each in 2014 and 2015.

Spears was in the Nevada desert for the announcement with more than 1,000 fans. Some dressed like the singer's signature schoolgirl look from her "... Baby One More Time" music video.

The Grammy-winning singer's confirmation about the residency comes months after rumors swirled online. She said in an interview on "GMA" that the show will feature her greatest hits as well as new material.

"I'm definitely ready," she said, adding that she's training five hours each day.

Tickets for "Britney: Piece of Me" go on sale Sept. 20. Prices range from $59 to $179.

The 31-year-old Spears released a new song, "Work (Expletive)," this week. The song is from her untitled eighth album, due out Dec. 3. It will include songs about her ex-fiance Jason Trawick.

"They suck," she said. "Breakups suck."

http://www.britneypieceofme.com

