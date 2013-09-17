1 hurt in crash on NB Interstate 5 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 hurt in crash on NB Interstate 5

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Tuesday after an SUV spun out and rear-ended a tractor-trailer, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash on northbound I-5, just south of Cannon Road, occurred about 5:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.

Paramedics took one person to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, a fire department dispatcher said. The extent of the injury was not immediately reported.

