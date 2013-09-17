Boy asks Santa to make bullies stop picking on his sister

The holidays are still a few months away but one little boy knows what he wants for Christmas.

And it's not what you might think -- 8-year-old Ryan wrote a letter to Santa asking him to make bullies stop picking on his sister.

Ryan's twin, Amber, is twice his size and often gets teased. So he decided to write to Santa because "God is busy."

Ryan tells Saint Nick that he originally wanted a remote control car and helicopter but instead, he just wants Amber to be happy.

The kids' mom says she cried when she read the letter.

She now plans to speak to teachers and the parents of bullies at their school.