Floyd working on returning quickly from injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't as costly as they had feared.

Wide receiver Malcom Floyd, who suffered a neck injury in the second half, isn't expected to be available Sunday when the Chargers face the Tennessee Titans. But he might have avoided a more debilitating injury.

Floyd was having a spectacular game before being sandwiched between two defenders. Despite being injured on the second half's first play, Floyd had five catches for 102 yards for the game.

Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Monday that Floyd was in good spirits "and he is working on getting back as quick as he can."

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.