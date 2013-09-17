Official: Electrical cause for NJ boardwalk fire

This aerial photo shows aftermath of a massive fire that burned a large portion of the Seaside Park boardwalk, Friday, Sept. 13, 2013, in Seaside Park, N.J.

An official briefed on the investigation says last week's massive boardwalk fire in New Jersey began accidentally.

The official tells The Associated Press the fire started due to an electrical problem. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak ahead of a 2 p.m. news conference at which investigators were to discuss the inquiry.

Thursday's fire started near a frozen custard stand in Seaside Park, and quickly spread north into neighboring Seaside Heights. More than 50 businesses in the two towns were destroyed.

The fire wrecked portions of the boardwalk that had only just recently been repaired from damage they sustained in Superstorm Sandy.

