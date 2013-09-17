City Heights elementary school placed on lockdown during suspect search

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A City Heights primary school was locked down for about an hour Tuesday while authorities chased three auto theft suspects through the neighborhood.

The pursuit began about 8 a.m., as patrol officers investigating a report of a man tampering with a vehicle in Oak Park saw a stolen Honda CRX being driven erratically in the area of Euclid Avenue and Bayview Heights Drive, according to San Diego police.

A few minutes later, the fleeing driver pulled over near Hamilton Elementary School, jumped out of the car and ran off into a canyon, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Teachers at the campus kept all pupils locked in their classrooms while officers searched in vain for the motorist and took two passengers into custody.

One of the detainees, a 19-year-old man, was questioned and released. The other, 22-year-old Mireya Reyes, was arrested and booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of a possessing stolen property and a controlled substance, and violating parole.

The third suspect remained at large in the late afternoon, the lieutenant said.