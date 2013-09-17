San Diego teen first to receive free car award

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When Brittany Pemberton was nine years old and living with her mom at the Salvation Army's Door of Hope she had many dreams.

Pemberton was selected to participate in a national contest to photograph her "hopes and dreams" and Tuesday, live on News 8, one of her dreams came true.

In this video story, News 8's Alicia Summers is at Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet in Kearny Mesa with the surprise.