Former "Sun-Up San Diego" host Jerry G. Bishop dies at 71

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A former Channel 8 colleague is no longer with us. Jerry G. Bishop passed away Sunday.

Jerry was the long-time co-host of the live variety/talk show Sun-Up San Diego from 1978 until it went off the air in 1990. He interviewed hundreds of celebrities and newsmakers through the years.

Jerry got his start in radio in the early sixties in his home state of Illinois.

He was even able to travel with the Beatles on their American tours in 1965 and 1966.

When he moved over to television in Chicago, he created the role of late night movie host Svengoolie, where he wore a green wig and beard.

Jerry was also very active with the Easter Seal Society doing fundraising and hosting several telethons.

He ran two popular restaurants in Seaport Village with his wife Liz.

Jerry G, as his friends knew him, is survived by Liz, daughter Melissa and son Chris. He was 71-years-old.