Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of rumors and hint-dropping, pop icon Britney Spears revealed what she called her "(not-so-)secret" news — she's heading to Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old pop star confirmed a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. "Britney: Piece of Me" will debut Dec. 27, just in time for Las Vegas' massive New Year's crowds. Spears announced 16 dates, but she will perform 50 shows each in 2014 and 2015.

Spears was flown to a dry lake bed in the Nevada desert for the pre-dawn announcement. About 1,300 people had been bused to the remote location in the wee hours of the morning, and were waiting for her dressed in Britney Spears T-shirts or the singer's signature schoolgirl look from her "... Baby One More Time" music video.

The Grammy-winning singer's confirmation about the residency comes after much online speculation, including some of her own Vegas-themed tweets. She said in an interview on "GMA" that the show will feature her greatest hits as well as new material.

"I'm definitely ready," she said in a taped interview, adding that she's training five hours each day.

Spears' helicopter hovered in the desert above her fans, who were holding giant cards that formed a 10-story-tall picture of her. The singer stepped off the aircraft and said she was feeling sick. After a second — and live — interview with "GMA," she headed back to the helicopter, barely smiling and offering little more than a wave.

A tweet about the experience later showed up on her Twitter profile.

"Y'all that will be the last time u EVER see me in a helicopter. Love u @GMA & that was INCREDIBLE but helicopters are not for this girl :(," it read.

Tickets for "Britney: Piece of Me" go on sale Sept. 20. Prices range from $59 to $179.

The show will take place in an "intimately-sized" theater with nightclub touches, including table and bottle service.

Spears, who debuted on the music scene in 1999, has released seven platinum-plus albums. She has more than a dozen Top 10 hits, including "Toxic," ''Gimme More" and "Oops!... I Did It Again."

She released a new song, "Work (Expletive)," this week. It's from her untitled eighth album, due out Dec. 3, which will include songs about her ex-fiance Jason Trawick.

"They suck," she said. "Breakups suck."

