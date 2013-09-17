Navy Yard shooter's San Diego connections

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We're learning new information about Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis.

Just one day after the Navy Yard shooting that left 13 people, including the shooter, dead, those who knew Aaron Alexis are speaking out, saying while he was upset about his veteran's benefits, they're surprised he turned violent.

The 34-year-old was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2011, after having been stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois and Fort Worth, Texas. He began working as a contractor soon after.

His former roommate of three years tells News 8 Alexis spent time in San Diego, most recently in 2012 with his contracting job doing computer work.

"I think it was two times he had to go to San Diego," former roommate Oui Suthamtewakul said. "It was a week or two at a time, I don't know."

Another San Diego connection stems from an arrest back in 2004. Alexis was living in Seattle at the time. According to a police report, Alexis shot out the back tires of a construction worker's truck, apparently upset about where it was parked. The officer who took the report was Ted Mansour.

Mansour is now works with the El Cajon Police Department. While he never met Alexis, he "tried to contact the suspect, but no one answered the door."

Mansour also checked records and discovered Alexis had "a Glock .45 caliber."

Other run-ins with the law include a ticket for disorderly conduct in 2008 after getting thrown out of an Atlanta nightclub, and an arrest in 2010 for firing a gun inside his apartment.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Alexis contacted police in Newport, Rhode Island in August complaining that he was hearing voices and was worried people were harassing him.

The FBI is now leading the investigation.