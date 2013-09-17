Horton Plaza parking garage returns to honor system

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Westfield Horton Plaza is dropping a controversial parking policy and returning to the honor system.

Earlier this year, the downtown mall implemented a process that required customers to get human validation of a proof of purchase in order to get three-hours of free parking in the garage. A minimum $10 purchase was required, but the mall said it was unpopular with shoppers.

The previous validation method, where customers to self-validate on machines around the mall, is now back in effect.