Horton Plaza parking garage returns to honor system - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Horton Plaza parking garage returns to honor system

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Westfield Horton Plaza is dropping a controversial parking policy and returning to the honor system.

Earlier this year, the downtown mall implemented a process that required customers to get human validation of a proof of purchase in order to get three-hours of free parking in the garage. A minimum $10 purchase was required, but the mall said it was unpopular with shoppers.

The previous validation method, where customers to self-validate on machines around the mall, is now back in effect.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.