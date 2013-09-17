Chargers sign CB Butler, waive DE Nevis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have signed free agent cornerback Crezdon Butler.

To make room on the roster, the Chargers waived defensive end Drake Nevis.

The transactions were announced Tuesday.

Butler was released by Buffalo at the end of training camp in 2013. He played in six games with the Bills in 2012, primarily on special teams.

He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. Butler played in four games as a rookie for the Steelers and was waived before the start of the 2011 season.

He also has played with Arizona and Washington.

