Thief steals blind woman's fundraising dream - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thief steals blind woman's fundraising dream

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A local couple is asking for your help after their prized tandem bike was stolen from inside their La Mesa apartment complex.

The couple was given the bike as a gift so Nicole Bissette could join her husband on rides. Bissette is blind and unable to go on her own.

In this Your Stories video report, Shawn Styles has her story, plus what you can do to help.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.