SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Chargers linebacker Dwight Freeney is getting into the kitchen to give back to kids in the community.

"We have some kids here that need some lifting, and I'm here. I have big shoulders," Freeney said.

Freeney invited 10 students from the Monarch School's After-School All-Stars program to cook healthy food with him at Monello restaurant in Little Italy.

The after-school program is designed to keep kids active and teach them about healthy food in order to avoid obesity.