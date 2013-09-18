Man shot in La Jolla home during early morning hours

A man who allegedly shot and wounded two La Jolla residents, including his estranged-wife's brother, at homes about a half-mile apart early Wednesday was arrested following a scuffle with the second victim, authorities reported.

LA JOLLA (CBS 8 / CNS) - A 53-year-old La Jolla man was shot in his torso through his bedroom window by an unknown shooter early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting in the 5700 block of Waverly Drive was reported just before 3 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The man told investigators he and his wife were asleep in their bed when he was awakened by the sound of gunfire and got out of bed, the officer said in a statement.

He said he was shot by someone clad in dark clothing standing in his backyard, Delimitros said, noting that the man's wound was not life-threatening. He is being treated at Scripps La Jolla.

Several witnesses that live behind the couple's home, told officers they heard someone running past their homes.

"They're checking with all the neighbors, trying to get as many witnesses or anybody that heard anything. We're just trying to canvass the neighborhood and find any kind of clues at all," said Lt. Mark Bennett with the San Diego Police Department.

During an 8:25 a.m. briefing Wednesday, police said that they are not searching for a suspect at this time.