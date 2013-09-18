Suspect arrested after pointing laser at police helicopter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A police helicopter pilot is recovering, after a red laser light struck him in the eyes overnight.

The incident happened near the 4900 block of Logan Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Despite being temporarily blinded, the pilot managed to give officers on the ground enough information to lead them to a suspect:

"It is a felony to shoot a laser at a helicopter, any flying airplane or helicopter, but obviously as the officers are flying low through the neighborhood, it becomes especially dangerous when they're hit with a laser," explained Lt. Mark Bennett with the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect remains behind bars Wednesday morning, after admitting he shined the laser at the helicopter.