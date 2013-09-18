Quake strikes eastern area of San Diego County

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - A magnitude-3.2 earthquake rattled the far eastern reaches of San Diego County early Wednesday, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 5:53 a.m. at a depth of about 3 miles, according to the USGS, which said its epicenter was approximately 16 miles east-northeast of Pine Valley, 29 miles east of Alpine and 31 miles east-southeast of San Diego Country Estates.



There were no immediate reports of injury or property damage, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.