National Child Passenger Safety Week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Distracted driving leads to thousands of deaths every year. The Auto Club of Southern California wants to raise awareness during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles reports from Rady Children's Hospital, where a woman who lost her child in a horrific accident has a message for distracted drivers.

