Help the San Diego Zoo name the new baby sloth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Help the San Diego Zoo name the new baby sloth

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a girl! The San Diego Zoo has welcomed a baby sloth and she needs a name.

The five-month-old is undergoing special training with the animal ambassador program, which allows visitors to meet and greet some of the animals.

But first, she needs a name. The options are Xena, Dulce, Guiana and Subida.

To vote on the name, CLICK HERE.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151846064342552&set=a.10150288027222552.354735.75261502551&type=1

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.