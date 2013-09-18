Help the San Diego Zoo name the new baby sloth

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a girl! The San Diego Zoo has welcomed a baby sloth and she needs a name.

The five-month-old is undergoing special training with the animal ambassador program, which allows visitors to meet and greet some of the animals.

But first, she needs a name. The options are Xena, Dulce, Guiana and Subida.

