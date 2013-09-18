Drunken wrong-way driver pleads guilty in fatal collision

VISTA (CNS) - A Murrieta man who drove his pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 15 while drunk, causing a fatal collision that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist and father of five, pleaded guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter.
Brian Joseph Webb II will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at a hearing Oct. 16 at the Vista Courthouse.
As part of his plea, the defendant admitted he has two prior Riverside County DUI convictions from 2000 and 2007.
Webb, 35, was driving his truck about 12:30 p.m. on July 28, 2012, when he entered northbound I-15 the wrong way from the northbound Del Lago offramp and struck retired neurophysiologist Robin Vaughn's Harley-Davidson head-on.
Vaughn, a grandfather of 15, died at the scene.
Deputy District Attorney Kelly Mok said Webb's blood-alcohol level was 0.32 percent, nearly four times the legal limit for driving in California.
At the time of the fatal accident, prosecutors were reviewing possible charges against Webb after his July 5, 2012, arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.
Webb had also been arrested on June 22, 2012, in Riverside County on suspicion of drunken driving, Mok said.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.