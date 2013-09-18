Drunken wrong-way driver pleads guilty in fatal collision

VISTA (CNS) - A Murrieta man who drove his pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 15 while drunk, causing a fatal collision that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist and father of five, pleaded guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter.

Brian Joseph Webb II will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at a hearing Oct. 16 at the Vista Courthouse.

As part of his plea, the defendant admitted he has two prior Riverside County DUI convictions from 2000 and 2007.

Webb, 35, was driving his truck about 12:30 p.m. on July 28, 2012, when he entered northbound I-15 the wrong way from the northbound Del Lago offramp and struck retired neurophysiologist Robin Vaughn's Harley-Davidson head-on.

Vaughn, a grandfather of 15, died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Kelly Mok said Webb's blood-alcohol level was 0.32 percent, nearly four times the legal limit for driving in California.

At the time of the fatal accident, prosecutors were reviewing possible charges against Webb after his July 5, 2012, arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Webb had also been arrested on June 22, 2012, in Riverside County on suspicion of drunken driving, Mok said.