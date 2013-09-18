Law enforcement's surprising move against DA Dumanis

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A coalition of unions representing law enforcement officers Wednesday endorsed lawyer Robert Brewer in his challenge to District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis in next year's election.

The coalition led by the San Diego Police Officers Association and the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County represents more than 90 percent of officers in the area.

"After considerable discussion with and evaluation of candidates in this race, we have determined that Robert Brewer is the candidate best equipped to handle the public safety challenges our county faces," said Brian Marvel, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association.

"It's time for a new District Attorney with fresh ideas and a new perspective who is ready to re-evaluate every facet of the office's operations," he said.

The unions opted to support Brewer over Dumanis, who is seeking her fourth term. She ran unopposed last time.

Matt Clay, who leads the labor organization representing sheriff's deputies, said Dumanis has been a fine public servant, but new leadership is needed in the office.

Brewer touted the endorsement, said "something is wrong in the District Attorney's Office when law enforcement supports a challenger."

"These men and women put their lives on the line to protect our community, and they deserve a District Attorney who supports their efforts," Brewer said. "I look forward to working closely with law enforcement to provide them with the tools and cooperation necessary to protect public safety."

Brewer, who is now in private practice, used to be a state and federal prosecutor and was a decorated Army paratrooper in the Vietnam War. The Del Mar resident is married to retiring U.S. District Judge Irma Gonzalez.

Other law enforcement unions backing Brewer are the Chula Vista Police Officers Association, El Cajon Police Officers Association, Carlsbad Police Officers Association, La Mesa Police Officers Association, Oceanside Police Officers Association, the San Diego Schools Police Officers Association, San Diego Harbor Police Officers Association and the Southern California Alliance of Law Enforcement.