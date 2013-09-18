Wounded warriors in San Diego for a fresh start

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 recently injured veterans from across the country are in San Diego this week for a summer sports clinic.

The veterans are taking on activities like kayaking, sailing, cycling and surfing.

In this News 8 video story, photojournalist Bruce Patch has more on how the vets are turning their limitations into opportunities.

Some of the footage used in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

