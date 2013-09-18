Padres rally past reeling Pirates 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) - San Diego's Logan Forsythe and Rene Rivera delivered consecutive RBI singles in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh closer Mark Melancon and the Padres rallied for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Forsythe's single to right scored pinch-runner Andrew Cashner to tie the game and Rivera's blooper brought home Chris Denorfia as the Padres sent the Pirates to their third straight defeat. Dale Thayer (3-5) picked up the win in relief. Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth for his 33rd save.

Melancon (2-2), who inherited the closer's role when All-Star Jason Grilli went out with a forearm injury in July, blew his third save of the season.

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer in the seventh to give the Pirates the lead but Pittsburgh fell to 74-3 when leading after eight when Melancon faltered.

