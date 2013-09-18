Faulconer files papers for mayoral run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Faulconer files papers for mayoral run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego City Councilman Kevin Faulconer filed his nominating papers Wednesday in the mayoral special election.

Faulconer and his supporters collected more than 650 signatures. Only 200 are required to qualify for the ballot.

While gathering signatures, Faulconer said he heard from many San Diegans who want to end dysfunction at City Hall.

"People believe in San Diego. They are ready for a mayor that believes in San Diego with them, who has the experience but also the ability to bring people together," he said.

The deadline for prospective candidates to file papers is 5 p.m. on Friday.

