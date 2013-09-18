Loews Coronado Bay Resort honored - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Loews Coronado Bay Resort honored

By Alicia Summers, Reporter
CORONADO (CBS 8) - A local resort just received an honor from a national publication for its pet-friendly services.

Loews Coronado Bay Resort was ranked number 7 in USA Today's 10 Best readers' choice awards, one of just two hotels in California recognized.

In this News 8 video story, Alicia Summers reports from Coronado to show us what makes Loews so pet-friendly.

