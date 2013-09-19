Payment deal struck for SD Bay clean-up project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Port of San Diego announced today it reached a tentative agreement with General Dynamics NASSCO to help pay for a cleanup of sediment at San Diego Bay shipyards.

The dredging project was ordered last year by the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. The agency named the port, NASSCO, BAE Systems, the city of San Diego, Campbell Industries, San Diego Gas & Electric and the U.S. Navy as being responsible for the cleanup.

Under the deal, about 140,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment is expected to be removed at a cost of around $50 million, port officials said.

"This agreement with NASSCO represents the port's long-standing commitment to a clean and healthy bay, and we are excited for the work to begin," said Ann Moore, who chairs the port's Board of Commissioners.

The bay is home to both the local maritime industry and abundant marine life, she said.

The operation will be conducted from a barge, with a clamshell bucket that will be lowered from a crane into the bay. The bucket will scoop up sediments, which will be mixed with a cement mixture before being trucked to a landfill, according to the port.

Under the agreement, which still needs to be approved by the port's governing board, the port would pay an undisclosed share of the project costs to help move the project forward and resolve the port's involvement in the cleanup at the NASSCO site.

NASSCO said the dredging work would begin once funding is secured from the other parties involved in the water quality board's order.