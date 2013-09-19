San Diego Zoo Food & Wine celebration - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Save the Date for the 33rd Annual Food & Wine Celebration. It's one of San Diego's largest food and beverage tasting events and proceeds go to the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy.

You can enjoy more than 175 food and beverage vendors, listen to live music, meet animal ambassadors and bid on your favorite items in the silent auction.

Saturday, September 21, 2013
7:30 p.m. - Midnight

Location: San Diego Zoo
Beneficiary: Endangered animals and their habitats through the San Diego Zoo's Institute for Conservation Research 

Tickets:www.zoofoodandwine.com

