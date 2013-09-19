8 injured in tour bus crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Eight people suffered minor to serious injuries Thursday when a tour bus crashed off a rural North County road while en route to Harrah's Rincon Casino, authorities reported.

The driver lost control of the coach in the 29500 block of Valley Center Road about 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which had 14 adult passengers aboard, smashed through a fence, went down a slight embankment and rolled to a halt, upright, on a lawn in front of a home about five miles from the casino, CHP public-affairs Jim Bettencourt said.

Medics took the injured, with trauma ranging from a broken leg to bumps and bruises, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and Fallbrook Hospital.

The 63-year-old operator of the Silver State Coach bus told investigators he had lost control while driving about 35 mph on a curving stretch of road, Bettencourt said. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph, the officer said.

The driver, a Hawaiian Gardens resident, was among those transported for medical care.

The bus trip had originated in Seal Beach, according to the Highway Patrol. All those aboard were adults.

The Placentia-based tour company that charters the vehicle makes several trips to the Valley Center-area casino daily, according to Bettencourt.