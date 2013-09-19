8 injured in tour bus crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Eight people suffered minor to serious injuries Thursday when a tour bus crashed off a rural North County road while en route to Harrah's Rincon Casino, authorities reported.
The driver lost control of the coach in the 29500 block of Valley Center Road about 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle, which had 14 adult passengers aboard, smashed through a fence, went down a slight embankment and rolled to a halt, upright, on a lawn in front of a home about five miles from the casino, CHP public-affairs Jim Bettencourt said.
Medics took the injured, with trauma ranging from a broken leg to bumps and bruises, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and Fallbrook Hospital.
The 63-year-old operator of the Silver State Coach bus told investigators he had lost control while driving about 35 mph on a curving stretch of road, Bettencourt said. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph, the officer said.
The driver, a Hawaiian Gardens resident, was among those transported for medical care.
The bus trip had originated in Seal Beach, according to the Highway Patrol. All those aboard were adults.
The Placentia-based tour company that charters the vehicle makes several trips to the Valley Center-area casino daily, according to Bettencourt.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.