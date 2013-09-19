Ocean industry celebrated at Oceans 2013

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's considered one of the biggest public events for salty dogs and researchers. At Oceans 2013, you can learn about aquatic robots or rub elbows with scientific celebrities.

"From around the world all these wonderful people will be coming to San Diego to participated and we're inviting San Diego to be a part of it so important to ocean science and ocean technology throughout our history," Scripps Institution of Oceanography researcher Kevin Hardy said.

If you've ever wondered "how do they do that?" about anything ocean-related, you're probably going to find the answer at Oceans 2013, a major industrial event that only comes to San Diego once every 10 years.

"if it gets wet, we're talking about it at the Oceans Conference," Oceans 2013 co-chair Bob Wernli said.

This year you can catch the underwater film festival in between learning cool facts like "how deep is the ocean?" "Why did the Titanic sink?" and "Who's really the king of the world?"

"One of them is going to be on the ultra deep ocean which we at Scripps had something to do with these last couple years with James Cameron going to the Marianas Trench, so we put together an entire track that features technologies that predict the future," Hardy said.

Hardy designed what's called a "lander" for Cameron's historic Deepsea Challenge Expedition last year, which made Cameron the first person to complete a solo dive to the world's deepest point.

There will also be loads of technology like underwater robots and sea spies, or you might even run into oceanic pioneers and legends, like retired Navy Captain Don Walsh, who was part of the first 20-man team to ever reach the deepest part of the ocean 53 years ago.

"We're getting deep again and getting that adrenaline going, and I think it will carry it forward. There's a lot of fun and excitement out there," Wernli said.

Oceans 2013 starts next week, September 23 through September 26. It's open to the public and the price is right -- the exhibit hall is free, and tech sessions are free to uniformed military.

Town & Country Hotel Resort & Conference Center

500 Hotel Circle North

San Diego, CA 92108



