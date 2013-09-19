Suspected car thief arrested after chase, crash on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto-theft suspect led police on a brief road chase Thursday before causing a freeway crash near Holy Cross Cemetery and getting arrested, authorities reported.

The pursuit began in the Lincoln Park area shortly before 1 p.m., when the driver of a stolen 2011 Kia refused to yield on 47th Street, near Imperial Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The suspect sped off to the north and soon entered northbound Interstate 805, SDPD public-affairs Officer Ed Zwibel said.

About two minutes later, the Kia rear-ended another vehicle near State Route 94 and skidded to a halt. Officers then arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately available.

Medics took a 23-year-old woman who had been in the other car involved in the crash to a hospital for evaluation of back pain, Zwibel said.

The crash left a freeway lane blocked briefly, according to police.