Police arrest suspected car thief in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A suspected car thief is in custody tonight after barricading himself inside a home in National City.

Officials say an officer tried to pull the man over for talking on his cell phone, but the driver wouldn't stop. When the officer checked the plates on the car, it came back as stolen.

The man finally bailed out of the car at 10th Street and Paradise Drive, ran across the freeway and locked himself inside an empty home.

"Sent a K-9 in after calling numerous times for him to come out. He refused to come out. They sent the K-9 in. The K-9 did bite the individual and we eventually took him into custody," SDPD Lt. Graham Young said.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite.