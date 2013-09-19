Paws for a cause: Dogs walk for the cure - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Paws for a cause: Dogs walk for the cure

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Employees of a local drug discovery company put on their walking shoes and were joined by their four-legged friends Thursday to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

In this News 8 video story, photojournalist Bruce Patch has the sights and sounds from Takeda California's dog walk, which raised funds for Susan G. Komen for the Cure San Diego.

