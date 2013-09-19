Racers get a second start

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - For over 20 years, an El Cajon couple has been finding new homes for racing greyhounds. Despite their non-stop efforts, they have a hard time keeping these dogs from an uncertain fate.

When I arrived at her home, Bruna Palmatier was already on the phone with the Caliente dog track in Tijuana. They have 30 dogs whose racing careers are over.

"He asked me how many I could take. I told him I could take six, max," she said.

Since 1991, when Bruna and her husband Bob founded Operation Greyhound, they have placed over 3,000 dogs in new homes.

"Their career was over, you know. Some of us are here to take them. They are the lucky ones," Bruna said.

Before organizations like Operation Greyhound stepped in, there were few lucky ones. Many were slaughtered when their racing days were over.

"Maybe people have misconceptions, because they see them all running around the track. They are not high energy dogs at all," Bruna said.

Once Operation Greyhound receives a dog, they are completely checked out by the vet, get all their shots, are spayed and neutered and well fed twice a day. The costs are enormous. Then the search begins for a new home.

"People send us an application… we review the application, we call them, we go check their house," Bruna explained.

Even though the sport of dog racing is dying out, there is still a non-stop need, an endless cycle to save the greyhound.