Arraignment delayed for man accused of shooting two people, including estranged wife's brother

The suspected gunman in a La Jolla double shooting is in custody, facing three attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting his estranged wife's brother and a former business partner.

A man who allegedly shot and wounded two La Jolla residents, including his estranged-wife's brother, at homes about a half-mile apart early Wednesday was arrested following a scuffle with the second victim, authorities reported.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For unexplained reasons, arraignment was postponed Friday for a biotech executive who allegedly shot and wounded two La Jolla residents, including his estranged wife's brother, at homes about a half-mile apart.

Hans Petersen, 49, remains held without bail pending his rescheduled court date on Monday. Formal charges -- including possible attempted murder counts -- are expected to be filed that day.

During Friday's brief court proceeding, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Milmoe told Judge Louis Hanoian that Petersen wanted to delay his arraignment until next week.

Petersen is suspected of firing into a home in the 5700 block of Waverly Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday, wounding 53-year-old Steven Dowdy, a UC San Diego researcher and former business associate who was awakened by the gunshots and got up to investigate, according to San Diego police.

Dowdy suffered a bullet wound to his lower back, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., more gunfire was reported in the 1400 block of Cottontail Lane, about a half-mile northeast of the site of the first shooting. There, police found 43-year-old Ronald Fletcher with a gunshot wound to his stomach and Petersen suffering from a head injury, Mayer said.

The suspect's former brother-in-law told officers that after being shot in the abdomen, he managed to wrest the gun away from the assailant and hit him over the head with it.

Petersen was treated at the same hospital before being released and taken to downtown SDPD headquarters for questioning.

Police said the relationship between Petersen and Dowdy began to sour when Petersen lost his job and blamed Dowdy, and the suspect allegedly targeted Fletcher because of the role he played in his sister's separation from Petersen.

According to Petersen's online resume, he is CEO of Bays Four Corp., a genome data-analysis firm headquartered in La Jolla.