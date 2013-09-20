Vietnam veterans get medals for heroic actions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two Vietnam veterans have received Silver and Bronze Star medals for battlefield heroism 46 years ago.

The honors were bestowed Friday in a ceremony at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

Silver Star recipient Joe Cordileone said afterward that he was doing what any Marine would have done that fateful day of April 30, 1967, when 27 of the roughly 100 troops on Hill 881 were killed by the North Vietnamese army.

Cordileone, who works for the city of San Diego, says he's humbled that fellow Marines would recommend him for the medal.

The Navy says Cordileone fought for hours after being hit by shrapnel and saved at least 10 Marine lives.

Robert Moffatt received the Bronze Star for taking over a machine gun from a wounded comrade.

