Chargers RT Fluker hoping to play Sunday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Chargers right tackle D.J. Fluker is hopeful about playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Fluker, who hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion Wednesday, says he's making progress.

The rookie said having two days off has aided his possible return. He said he stayed in dark places much of that time.

Coach Mike McCoy said no verdict has been reached on the rookie's availability, calling it a game-time decision.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers offensive line could take a hit before it takes the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Right tackle D. J. Fluker was unable to practice on Thursday, one day after suffering a concussion in practice. Fluker, the team's top pick in this year's draft, had started the first two games for the Chargers.

Fluker was injured late in Wednesday's practice and the concussion was diagnosed after the workout, said coach Mike McCoy.

