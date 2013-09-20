Suspicious device in Pacific Beach deemed harmless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspicious object resembling a pipe bomb found in Pacific Beach early Friday turned out to be harmless, police said.

Officers were alerted to the object by a transient who spotted it near the Chase Bank branch office at 1000 Garnet Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., according to San Diego police Lt. Kevin Mayer.

Police closed Garnet Avenue between Dawes and Bayard streets during their investigation. At around 7:30 a.m., the object was determined to be harmless and the roadway was in the process of being reopened, Mayer said.

He described the object as a black PVC pipe filled with sand and having a metal handle on top.