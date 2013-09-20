Mick Foley to perform at The American Comedy Company - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mick Foley to perform at The American Comedy Company

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's one of the toughest men you'll ever meet and now he's showing the world his funny side.

His name is Mick Foley, AKA "Mankind" to pro wrestling fans, and he's gone from smashing heads to a stand-up comedian who is bringing his act to San Diego this weekend.

Foley will be performing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The American Comedy Company on 6th Avenue.

