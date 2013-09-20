Man found in ocean identified

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A man whose body was found about 100 yards off the coast of Solana Beach was identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office Saturday.

The body of Jeffrey Coughlin, 47, was spotted by swimmers about a quarter mile south of Fletcher Cove Beach Park about 8 a.m. Friday, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

A bystander called for help and responding lifeguards and medical personnel confirmed Coughlin's death, authorities said. The cause of his death was not immediately determined.

