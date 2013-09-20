Graham Cracker, PB, & Skittles

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 2 months

Sex: Female, Male & Male (respective to names above)

Colors: Brown Tabby , Blue, & Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $125 each

Identification Number: 126115, 127663 & 125368

Playful and fun-loving, their kitten antics will provide endless entertainment and brighten even the gloomiest of days. Each approaches life with lots of curiosity and enthusiasm which keeps them excited about the world around them all day long!

With boundless energy and charisma, these kittens absolutely love to play! But what thrills them most in life is sharing their abundance of love with those around them. We can't wait for each of them to find a special family to cherish them!

The adoption fee for each is $125 and includes their neuters, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Each of these adorable kittens is available for adoption at our Central Campus:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.