Candidate Aguirre says he's lacking financial backing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Candidate Aguirre says he's lacking financial backing

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mayoral candidate Mike Aguirre is challenging his opponents to limit the amount of campaign donations they accept.

The former city attorney says $13 million poured into the last mayoral election from special interest groups.

Aguirre says that's not democracy and he is now challenging candidates to only accept contributions of $250 or less.

"For over three decades, from 1973 to 2005, $250 was the maximum contribution that was allowed under the city's election control ordinance. It served us well then and can do so again now," he said.

Aguirre says if big business and special interest groups lined up to donate millions of dollars to his campaign he wouldn't take it.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.